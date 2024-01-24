Anti-Hate hotline and web resource hub expands services as reported hate crimes rise statewide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Civil Rights Department highlighted the expansion of the California vs Hate hotline and resource network while noting an increase in reported hate crimes on Thursday.

CA vs Hate is a safe, anonymous option for those dealing with, or witnesses of, hate to report as well as get assistance as part of the state's efforts to assist historically underserved communities.

The non-emergency, multilingual hate crime reporting hotline and online portal can accept anonymous calls to 833-866-4283, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST or anytime online.

Hate acts can be reported in 15 different languages through the online portal and in over 200 languages via the hotline above relay the California Civil Rights Department.

If you would like to report a hate crime to law enforcement immediately or for those in imminent danger, call 9-1-1.

The anti-hate resource hub also includes access to mental health, financial, and legal services.

“California is leading the nation in our efforts to combat hate,” said California Civil Rights Department Director Kevin Kish. “Whether it’s at a place of worship, in a classroom, or anywhere else, there is no place for hate in our state. I encourage everyone to take advantage of California vs Hate to report and get support. Together, we can help ensure all of California’s communities get the assistance and healing they need.”

Reported hate crimes in California have reached their highest levels since 2001, with a more than 20% rise between 2021 and 2022 detail the California Civil Rights Department in a press release.

According to the Ca vs Hate resource hub, unveiled last year, there was a rise in preliminary reports of hate in the three months following the beginning of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict compared to the prior three months, from 171 to 237.

In October of last year, California expanded the funding available for additional security at places of worship and non-profits and the Governor signed Executive Order N-16-22 in 2022, tasking state agencies to expand and enhance anti-hate policies.

“Hate does not belong in California,” stated California Governor Gavin Newsom. "By expanding resources and tools, the California Civil Rights Department is making our communities safer and promoting healing. Report and find assistance using these resources today.”