National Federation of Business highlights new California labor laws set to take effect January 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – With the beginning of a new year, legislation signed into law during this past year is set to take effect and the National Federation of Businesses highlighted some new laws making a notable impact on small business compliance.

“California small business owners are no different from their counterparts elsewhere in the nation in struggling to find qualified employees and in dealing with inflation,” explains John Kabateck, California state director for the National Federation of Independent Business.

The following bills take effect on Jan. 1, 2024: