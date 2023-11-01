California makes strides in student outcomes through new and unique data system

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California's Cradle-to-Career Data System has crossed an important threshold by beginning the integration of over one billion data points in an attempt to provide comprehensive insight and transparency for millions of students across the state.

On Wednesday, the Governor's Office announced that the new and unique Cradle-to-Career data system received its first installment from data partners and will begin to process the tranche of provided information, eventually making that information available to researchers, lawmakers, and the public.

The first data group was sourced from the following data partners: California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, California Department of Education, California State University Chancellor’s Office, California Student Aid Commission, Commission on Teacher Credentialing, Department of Health Care Services, Department of Social Services, and University of California Office of the President.

This data integration step is part of a broader five-year timeline for the data system, which pools existing data sets with K-12 and higher education, social services, and workforce entities detail a press release from the Governor's Office.

“By leveraging billions of data points, California’s Cradle-to-Career Data System will be a game-changer for improving the quality of life for millions of Californians and highlighting ways to improve opportunity in the classroom and access to the workforce," explained Governor Newsom. "Through insights and innovation only made possible by this system, the Golden State is leading the nation in equitably connecting our education system to the workforce to ensure every Californian has the freedom to succeed.”

Using a publicly available system, anyone interested in conducting research can access detailed, statewide information about education and career outcomes, as well as workforce trends.

This linking of existing, but separate data sets, is intended to find and eliminate gaps in research and understanding of student outcomes across the state.

“This milestone represents a significant step forward in our mission to establish a robust, comprehensive data system that provides a nuanced understanding of Californians’ educational and professional journeys,” said Mary Ann Bates, Executive Director of the California Cradle-to-Career Data System. “I want to thank our data partners for their unwavering commitment to ensuring that Californians will have validated, reliable data available to inform decisions. This collective effort will equip our state with the data and tools necessary to ensure that every Californian has the opportunity to succeed.”