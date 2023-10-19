Governor signs water shutoff protection bill into law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 3 into law in October to expand due process protections for those unable to pay their bills and ensure access to safe sources of water.

Existing water protection laws, such as the Water Shutoff Protection Act of 2018, created a 60-day grace period to cover past debt as well as established a payment system for those served by water companies with 200 or more customers.

Senate Bill 3, authored by State Senator Dodd, expands those same protections to more people by lowering the threshold of applicable water service companies to those that serve 15 or more customers.

This change in threshold is expected to affect thousands of families across the state and extend a now expired Executive Order issued by Governor Newsom detail Senator Dodd's Office.

“Access to water is a fundamental right,” said Senator Dodd. “With the signing of this new law we can assure the tap does not get turned off just because someone falls behind on their bills. This measure enhances my previous legislation by covering people in smaller, rural communities who are struggling financially. It will allow them to continue using water for drinking, cooking and necessities such as washing clothes while they get caught up on missed payments.”