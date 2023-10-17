Assemblymember Addis authors two bills signed into law earlier this month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Assemblymember Dawn Addis authored two bills signed into law by Governor Newsom earlier this month, the Residential Care Facilities Grant Act (AB 839) and Assembly Bill 318 which extends the existence of the Mobilehome Residency Law Protection Program.

Assembly Bill 839, the Residential Care Facilities Grant Act, allows residential care facilities for senior citizens to access tax-exempt funding through an affordable housing program known as the California Health Facilities Financing Authority.

The California Health Facilities Authority was created in 1979 and is a nine-member board that includes the State Treasurer as Chairperson, the State Controller, the Director of Finance, two members appointed by the State Senate Rules Committee, two members appointed by the Speaker of the Assembly, and two members appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the State Senate.

That board approves funds from issued tax-exempt bonds for public and non-profit healthcare providers across the state.

“I’m grateful that Governor Newsom signed AB 839 in recognition that California’s senior community is growing rapidly and in need of quality, affordable care and housing,” said Assemblymember Addis. “This important legislation helps California fulfill its responsibility to care for our seniors by providing the kinds of housing we need now and into the future.”

Assemblymember Addis also authored Assembly Bill 318, which extends the existing Mobilehome Residency Law Protection Program for an additional three years.

The Mobilehome Residency Law Protection Program is a complaints and oversight process intended to protect mobile home owners and AB 318 extends the eligibility pool of the program to include seniors, working families, veterans, and community members on a fixed income detail Assemblymember Addis' Office in a press release.

Assembly Bill 839 and Assembly Bill 318 both take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.