Governor signs Medical Board reform bill into law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A new bill has been signed into law that makes notable reforms to the Medical Board of California.

State Senator Richard D. Roth introduced SB 815 which was passed by both chambers on Sep.14 of this year.

“These are historic reforms, which say to patients, ‘We´re listening, we hear you, we’re empowering you and we’re giving you a stronger voice in this process,’ “ said State Senator Roth. “This legislation contains key transparency and accountability reforms that protect and empower patients, guarantee swifter patient-centric action for physicians facing discipline, and provide the Medical Board with added revenue to bring it back from the fiscal cliff it has been hanging from for years. I greatly appreciate the Governor signing this substantial legislation into law.”

Some of those key reforms are: