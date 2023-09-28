California bans book bans and textbook censorship in new law signed Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1078, authored by Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson, which prohibits book bans and textbook censorship into law.

AB 1078 was an urgency statute and therefore took effect immediately when it was signed making California one of two states nationwide enacting a law to halt book bans.

“AB 1078 sends a strong signal to the people of California — but also to every American — that in the Golden State — we don't ban books — we cherish them,” said California's Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. “This law will serve as a model for the nation that California recognizes and understands the moment we are in - and while some want to roll back the clock on progress, we are doubling down on forward motion. Rather than limiting access to education and flat out banning books like other states, we are embracing and expanding opportunities for knowledge and education, because that's the California way.”

Assembly Bill 1078 or the Safe Place to Learn Act, creates a series of state-mandated local programs and requirements under the authority of the California Department of Education which limit the option of counties and municipalities to limit both the content and number of available textbooks in their areas.

By requiring local education agencies to comply with state-mandated access to textbooks, the state seeks to ensure equal access to instructional materials regardless of where students live and learn.

“From Temecula to Tallahassee, fringe ideologues across the country are attempting to whitewash history and ban books from schools. With this new law, we’re cementing California’s role as the true freedom state: a place where families — not political fanatics — have the freedom to decide what’s right for them," said Governor Newsom.

Governor Newsom and Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson

“It is the responsibility of every generation to continue the fight for civil and human rights against those who seek to take them away,” said Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson. “Today, California has met this historical imperative and we will be ready to meet the next one.”

The new law also provides the Superintendent of Instruction the authority to buy textbooks for students in a school district, recoup the cost, and assess a financial penalty if a school board chooses not to provide standards-aligned instructional materials.

Local school boards are also banned under the new law from removing or not supplying textbooks on the basis that they provide inclusive and/or diverse perspectives in compliance with existing state law.

“When we restrict access to books in school that properly reflect our nation’s history and unique voices, we eliminate the mirror in which young people see themselves reflected, and we eradicate the window in which young people can comprehend the unique experiences of others,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “In short, book bans harm all children and youth, diminishing communal empathy and serving to further engender intolerance and division across society. We Californians believe all children must have the freedom to learn about the world around them and this new law is a critical step in protecting this right.”

California provides instruction and support services to around 5.9 million students in grades transitional kindergarten through twelve in more than 1,000 districts and over 10,000 schools and education funding is at a record high in the 2023-2024 state budget.

That level of investment has made a notable difference as California students dealt with the pandemic and is part of a broader goal of promoting educational freedom in the state.