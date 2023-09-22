Governor Newsom proclaims Native American Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring September 22, 2023, as Native American Day in the State of California.

Native American Day proclamation

CDFA at Native American Day at State Capitol// Planting Seeds blog

Leaders of Native American tribes gathered from across the state to celebrate the 56th California Native American Day at the State Capitol.

Additionally, the California Department of Food and Agriculture partnered with the California Department of Pesticide Regulation and the University of California’s Agriculture and Natural Resources division to celebrate.

Held at the State Capitol, the event held discussions of invasive species, citrus health, handling firewood, California's Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap, and other points of interest according to the CDFA Planting Seeds blog.