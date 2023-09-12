REACH reaches out to the community for public comment

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – REACH, a regional economic action coalition, searched for public comment on its first-ever joint plan.

The strategy targeted growth from within featuring a career, innovation, and housing focus between both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The Resilience Roadmap is the first Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). The five year plan is federally recognized that serves as a prerequisite for many kinds of federal, philanthropic and other funding for entities throughout the region.

Combined with the REACH 2030 plan, both strategies identified dozens of actions for building a diversified, inclusive and resilient Central Coast economy. Specifically, they pinpointed three large-scale regional initiatives:

Launching new career pathways into aerospace, precision manufacturing, technology, agriculture and agtech, clean tech and renewable energy Revving the region’s entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem Establishing a regional coalition to increase the amount of attainable and affordable housing

Public comment is available through October 12. Comments can be emailed to cedscomment@reachcentralcoast.org or mailed to REACH/CEDS comments, PO Box 13201, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406. The document is available in English and Spanish at reachcentralcoast.org/ceds. A printed copy is available upon emailed request.