Edison International’s Partnerships Boost Social and Economic Benefits in California’s Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif.– Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, shares its latest report– the Community and Economic Impact report.

The report delves into how investments Edison has made have contributed to "healthier, more robust environments and economies," according to a press release.

Notable contributions include:

Providing over $1,200,000 in philanthropic grants to nonprofit organizations across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in 2022. More than 80% of Edison's annual philanthropic giving goes to diverse and underserved communities in key areas such as education, environment, civic engagement and public safety — with particular focus on climate adaptation and workforce development. Southern California Edison allocated $2.42 billion of its 2022 procurement spend to small and diverse businesses, mostly in California. Such funds helped sustain 17,626 jobs, contributing $3.5 billion to the U.S. GDP and bringing significant economic benefits to local communities.

To learn more about these impactful projects, visit edison.com/impact.