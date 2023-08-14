California Fire Foundation creates relief fund for Maui wildfire survivors and local firefighters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Fire Foundation announced on Sunday that it has set up a disaster relief fund to support people and firefighters impacted by wildfires in Maui.

More information about the California Fire Foundation's Maui Wildfire Relief Fund as well as a place to contribute can be found here.

The California Fire Foundation is working to help Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1463 as well as the community to assess needs and directly distribute aid to those hardest hit.

“Here at the California Fire Foundation, our mission is to support survivors, firefighters and communities affected by natural disasters,” said Rick Martinez, Executive Director of the California Fire Foundation, who is currently on the scene assisting FEMA in Maui. “We have a deep appreciation for what the community is going through, and we recognize the cultural significance of the area impacted by the fire. Partnering with Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1463, ensures those residents and firefighters get and feel support from all of us in California.”