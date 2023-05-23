Governor Newsom appoints three locals to District Agricultural Associations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom announced a series of appointment on Tuesday including Elizabeth Chess of Ventura to the 31st District Agricultural Association as well as Alyson Guerra of Santa Maria and Todd Ventura of Santa Maria both to the 37th District Agricultural Association, Santa Maria Fair Board.

Elizabeth Chess has been a freelance journalist since 1980. She served as Editor and Publisher for the The Broadcaster and Central Coast Farm & Ranch magazines, Farm Bureau of Ventura County from 1988 to 2013.

Chess served as Executive Director of New West Symphony from 1997 to 2002 and was Director of Development at the Museum of Ventura County from2016 to 2018. She earned a Master of Arts in Modern European History and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Southern California.

Alyson Guerra has been the Corporate Secretary at Santa Maria Valley Crop Service, Inc. since 2001. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science at California Polytechnic University.

Todd Ventura has been the Owner of Poor Richard's Press since 1988.

All three appointee positions do not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation.