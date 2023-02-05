$400 million in healthcare related grants announced by Governor Newsom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Newsom announced over $400 million in grants to expand the healthcare workforce and improve healthcare infrastructure across California.

These grants are part of over $1 billion dedicated in the state's budget for health and human services.

Newsom explained, “These crucial investments in our health care workforce and infrastructure build upon that commitment by strengthening our community partners, health care infrastructure, and continuing our work to bring the state’s health care system into the 21st century.”

The list below details exactly where those grants are heading: