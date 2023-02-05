$400 million in healthcare related grants announced by Governor Newsom
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Newsom announced over $400 million in grants to expand the healthcare workforce and improve healthcare infrastructure across California.
These grants are part of over $1 billion dedicated in the state's budget for health and human services.
Newsom explained, “These crucial investments in our health care workforce and infrastructure build upon that commitment by strengthening our community partners, health care infrastructure, and continuing our work to bring the state’s health care system into the 21st century.”
The list below details exactly where those grants are heading:
- Department of Health Care Services: $119 Million to 98 organizations to help local organizations build capacity and infrastructure in Medi-Cal’s delivery system also known as CalAIM
- Department of Aging: $89 Million to 78 organizations focused on growing a more resilient caregiver workforce
- Health Care Access and Information: $61 Million through 2,230 awards across 53 counties to support behavioral health students and professionals in advanced practice, nursing, behavioral health, and allied health professions
- Health Care Access and Information: $59.4 Million to 23 schools to support social work education
- Health Care Access and Information: $49.6 Million to 54 organizations to support 17 new and expanded programs and create 87 new residency positions across California
- Department of Developmental Services: $22 Million to 75 community-based organizations and regional centers to improve equity, diversity, and service access to Californians with developmental disabilities
- Department of Health Care Services: $18 Million available to help students ages 18 and older gain on-the-job experience in behavioral health careers