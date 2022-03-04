Newsom proposes mental health courts for homeless people

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor is proposing a plan to offer more services to homeless people with severe mental health and addiction disorders even if that means forcing some into care.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal would require all counties to set up a mental health branch in civil court and provide community-based treatment to those suffering from debilitating psychosis. People would be obligated to accept the care or risk criminal charges, involuntary psychiatric holds or court conservatorships.

"We’re as dumb as we want to be spending exponentially more with no real results," Newsom said. This is a completely different approach. This is a completely new strategy."

Newsom said they want to help people before they're arrested. Some advocates for homeless people said forcing people into treatment won't help.