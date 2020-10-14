Lemur missing from San Francisco Zoo

California

SAN FRANCISCO. - A ring-tailed lemur has been reported missing from the San Francisco Zoo.

The male lemur named Maki was reported missing Wednesday morning after he was not found in his enclosure.

Now the San Francisco Police Department is investigating a possible break-in at the zoo's lemur habitat. Police said there was evidence of forced entry into the enclosure.

"We understand that lemurs are adorable animals, but Maki is a highly endangered animal that requires special care. We are asking the public for help in his return," said Dr. Jason Watters, Executive Vice President of Animal Behavior and Wellness at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. "As one of our oldest lemurs, Maki requires a specialized diet. Of the 19 lemurs here, at 21.5 years, he has exceeded median life expectancy of 16.7 years, but is also one of the slowest, and we believe, likely, the easiest to catch."

Maki was housed in the Lipman Family Lemur Forest at the zoo, which is the largest outdoor lemur habitat in North America. The habitat is home to seven different species of lemurs.

Lemurs are highly endangered animals, the zoo said, and are banned as pets in California.

Anyone with information about the lemur's disappearance is urged to contact the San Francisco Police Department's 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444.