California ISO issues statewide Flex Alert for Thursday

California

FOLSOM, Calif. - The California Independent System Operator has issued a

statewide Flex Alert from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Because of the high temperatures in the forecast, the power grid operator believes there will be an increase in electricity demand.

Consumers are urged to conserve energy, especially during the late afternoon hours and into the evening to avoid power interruptions.

It is best to turn off unnecessary lights, delay using major appliances until after 10 p.m., and set air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees

or higher.

Temperatures are above normal for this time a year, across the state and in Santa Barbara County.

A heat advisory continues for the county throughout Friday.



