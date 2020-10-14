Heat advisory continues through Friday

Local Forecast

Upper level high pressure and weak offshore flow will bring clear skies, with hot and dry conditions to most of the region through Friday. Gusty northeast winds will affect Ventura County Thursday night and Friday creating increased fire danger. A cooling trend is expected over the weekend into early next week.



Wednesday was an impressively hot day along the Central Coast today with widespread temps in the mid to high 90s to triple digits. Santa Maria hit a new record at 102. Other hot spots include 96 at Pismo, 92 at Morro Bay, and 97 at Oceano, these would probably be records if they were kept. Perhaps equally as amazing was the rapid drop in temps at Morro Bay which went from 92 degrees at noon to 66 degrees a half hour later.



Elsewhere temperatures Wednesday were very similar to yesterday, within a couple degrees in most areas. Probably a similar scenario Thursday

as gradient trends are flat and minimal changes expected.



Friday offshore flow starts to ramp up. We should get just enough wind for just long enough of a duration to generate Red Flag conditions. So a fire weather watch is issued for the Ventura County Mountains from 3AM Friday until 6PM Friday.



The increased wind should make Friday's temperatures a bit warmer with highs along the coast well into the 90s and triple digits possible inland. For now the heat advisory in effect for most local cities is set to expire at 5PM Friday.



Saturday is expected to be the beginning of a fairly rapid cooling trend. Temperatures expected to drop a good 10 degrees or more from Friday's levels. Sunday the cooling trend continues as cloud cover starts to move back in thanks to onshore flow.and a steady decline in heights brining us back close to normal by Monday or Tuesday.

