Mother daughter team win California Avocado Festival’s Guacamole Contest

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The California Avocado Festival in Carpinteria included a guacamole contest on Sunday.

Spencer Barnitz of Spencer the Gardner fame entertained a rowdy crowd with a song about guacamole while judges tasted 15 guacamole entries.

While organizers tallied the scores the emcees auctioned off giant avocados and avocado trees that helped raise $1200 for Future Farmers of America (FFA).

Then Rebecca Brand and Arthur von Weisenberger announced the 2023 winner.

Kelsey Crouse and her daughter Sadie won.

They credited Kelsey's mom for the recipe and homegrown avocados for the tastes.

"It means so much because this isn't just about myself, this is about my parents and how I grew up in Carpinteria, my daughter helped me make it, it is a multi-generational win. We are beyond thrilled."

Sadie listed off the ingredients including avocados, limes, chile powder onion powder and salt."

The judges included musician and record producer Alan Parsons, winemaker Fred Brander, and morning anchor Alys Martinez and her son Patrick, just to name a few.

The winner said she would share her family recipe, so check back for that.