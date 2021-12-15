Central Coast farmers say recent storm made positive impact on crops and fields

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Central Coast farmers said the recent storm made an impact on their crops and fields.

Agriculture fields are muddy this week after the recent rain, but that's good news to local growers like Talley Farms.

“It is a perfect time, we were ready for it,” said Ryan Talley, Vice President of Tally Farms. “We are thankful for the rain.”

California is currently in a serious drought. Talley said that's a big issue for his ranch that relies on wells to water his crops.

“The majority of our wells were drawn down and we were in desperate need of water,” said Talley.

He calls the recent rain a blessing.

“It couldn't have been a better rain for us. It was slow, it was gentle, it was over in a couple of days' time,” said Talley. “It wasn't like it was four inches in two hours, where everything would just run off. This was a perfect rain, just what the doctor ordered.”

Other farmers said this rain is still not enough, even if it's helpful.

“It is not enough to drive that moisture to the aquifer,” said Ikeda Brothers co-owner Tom Ikeda.

All they can hope is for one thing during these drought times.

“We need the rain more than anything else,” said Ikeda. “Just seeing something fall out of the sky is hopeful.”