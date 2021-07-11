Ojai Valley Pixie Growers Association founding member remembered

Agriculture

OJAI, Calif.

A founding member of the Ojai Valley Pixie Growers Association has died.

Frederick Michael Shore took a chance on growing sweet, seedless, and easy to peel, Pixie Tangerines years ago.

Shore loved meeting people at farmers markets.

A memorial gathering took place at his ranch in Ojai following Mass at St. Sebastian Church in Santa Paula.

The Thacher School and Claremont Men's College graduate also served on many boards including the Santa Paula Art Museum board.

He is survived by a large family that includes five grandchildren.

Shore died on July 1, 2021 after a brief illness, just a few weeks, before what would have been his 83rd birthday.