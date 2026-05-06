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Cuatro personas heridas en un choque el miércoles por la mañana en Cathedral City

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Published 11:14 pm

Jesus Reyes

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Cuatro personas fueron hospitalizadas tras un grave choque ocurrido la madrugada del miércoles en Cathedral City, que según los investigadores podría estar relacionado con una carrera ilegal.

El choque ocurrió poco antes de las 4 de la madrugada cerca del cruce entre Date Palm Drive y Ramon Road.

Según el sargento de Tráfico de la Policía de Cathedral City, Daniel Ames, varios testigos afirmaron haber visto a dos vehículos compitiendo a toda velocidad en dirección oeste por Ramon Road antes de que un BMW chocara contra una camioneta Chevrolet S-10.

El BMW y otro vehículo circulaban presuntamente a gran velocidad uno al lado del otro por carriles distintos cuando la camioneta se cruzó en la trayectoria del BMW, provocando el choque.

Cuatro personas fueron trasladadas al hospital, entre ellas una de la camioneta y tres del BMW.

Dos personas han resultado gravemente heridas, mientras que otras dos han sufrido conmociones cerebrales.

Los investigadores también confirmaron que el conductor del BMW no llevaba puesto el cinturón de seguridad y que fue hallado en el asiento trasero del vehículo tras el accidente.

La policía afirma que podrían presentarse cargos penales si los investigadores determinan que los conductores estaban participando en una carrera ilegal.

Todos los carriles de Ramon Road que habían sido cerrados han sido reabiertos.

El choque sigue siendo objeto de investigación.

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