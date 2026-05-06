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Comerciante denuncia extorsión a través de sus redes

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Published 8:41 am

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – A través de sus redes sociales del “Bazar de Gaby” fue como la popular comerciante, Gabriela Ponce hizo pública la extorsión de la que fue víctima por parte de un sujeto que entregó un regalo donde se mencionaba un mensaje en el que se le amenazaba sino entregaba dinero a un supuesto grupo criminal.

Ante el temor, Gabriela consternada lo hizo público, siendo compartido en repetidas ocasiones no solo por mexicalenses sino por personas de otros estados del pai2s.

“Me puse a pensar en todos los panoramas que podían pasar todo lo que le podía pasar a mi familia a mis empleados a mí y a la gente y pues fue el miedo lo que me hizo hablar la gente dice tuviste mucha valentía no tengo mucho miedo y sigo con mucho miedo” expresó en entrevista a Telemundo.

Este lunes, su negocio volvió a abrir, tiene seguridad tanto ella como el establecimiento, no hay detenidos, pero ha obtenido una respuesta y seguimiento por parte de la policía y fiscalía, a pesar de que en un primer momento activo en al menos tres ocasiones un botón de pánico sin obtener respuesta, sino cuando lo hizo público.

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Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

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