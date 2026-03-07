Skip to Content
Literary Festival inspires young readers

Literacy Festival reminds youngsters that readers are leaders
March 7, 2026 11:40 pm
Published 11:39 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The second annual Family Literacy Festival included story time in Santa Barbara.

The free family event shares the joy of reading and family connection.

Local authors read to community members.

They included Gail Kvistad, the author of "Enchanted Tales of Magic Mojo and Gail"

"We're here just to really celebrate out students and continue to develop literacy and work with out community partner to support students and families as they work with children and develop their skills long term, " said Assistant Superintendent Sonia Wilson

The festival works with schools and families to share the powerful message that "readers are leaders."

Tracy Lehr

