GoodMaps Lands At SLO County Airport, Offering Internal Property Navigation

Jarrod Zinn
today at 12:24 pm
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - A kickoff demonstration took place at San Luis Obispo Regional Airport this morning for a new internal navigation app.

GoodMaps was originally inspired to help visually impaired and otherwise disadvantaged travelers navigate while inside airports, without the need of constant human assistance.

Developers say it quickly became apparent the service could be expanded to everyone, as it can help navigate properties someone might be unfamiliar with.

GoodMaps can be downloaded like any other app, and can be used for any commercial property such as train stations or bus depots.

Visually impaired travelers who have gotten the chance to use the app already say it can facilitate much more independence for them.

