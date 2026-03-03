Skip to Content
News

$100K in Donations Helps Carpinteria Families Weather Raid Aftermath

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - What looks like a routine lunchtime inside the Carpinteria Children’s Project tells only part of the story.

Behind the scenes, many local families are still grappling with fear and uncertainty months after immigration raids shook the community.

Staff say that fear has changed how they operate — including making house calls to meet parents who are too afraid to leave home.

Executive Director Teresa Alvarez reporters the emotional toll has weighed heavily on both families and staff, as immigration enforcement activity created anxiety across Carpinteria.

In response, neighbors stepped up in a big way.

Donations over the past several months have surpassed $100,000, helping families catch up on rent, cover grocery costs, pay attorney fees, and keep children enrolled in childcare.

Sixteen families are now receiving full case management, along with food assistance and other support through local partnerships.

Families hope continued community support will help keep families steady — and allow the community to heal together through uncertain times.

