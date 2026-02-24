Hands-On Learning Meets Artificial Intelligence at Cold Spring School in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. - (KEYT) Scissors snip. Glue sticks roll across tables. Students lean over bright sheets of construction paper, building their latest classroom project.

Artificial intelligence is part of the lesson, too.

Inside Cold Spring School in Montecito, educators are embracing AI — but with clear guardrails.

The goal isn’t to replace teachers or fast-track assignments.

It’s to support instruction and deepen student thinking.

Teachers use secure tools like Khanmigo through Khan Academy to customize materials and guide projects.

The technology helps create structure and prompts tailored to individual needs, while students remain in charge of the final work.

“It really helps teachers custom-make materials to meet students where they are,” said teacher Ryan Francisco.

Lessons stay rooted in California academic standards through project-based learning.

In one assignment, students built detailed California maps.

AI helped organize the framework, but every creative decision came from the students themselves.

Principal Amy Alzina says the purpose is balance.

“Our goal is to utilize AI to amplify the voice of teachers and students. It’s not to replace them — it’s to be a thought partner,” Alzina said.

From math concepts like surface area and ratios integrated into STEAM projects, to personalized learning supports, school leaders say they are preparing students for an AI-driven world — without letting technology do the thinking for them.

Scissors in hand. Standards in focus. The future of learning taking shape in Montecito.