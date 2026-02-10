Santa Barbara County Supports Humanitarian Services Before Voting On Jail Expansion Project

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Board of Supervisors for Santa Barbara County is moving forward with a $10,000 donation to 805Undocufund.

Funded by discretionary funds held by District 2, these funds will increase appropriations for county support systems such as mental health and addiction recovery programs.

This donation is simultaneous with community push-back regarding the expansion project of the northern branch jail.

Much of the community is strongly advocating for more support services designed to help people with addictions or mental health challenges.

Community members say it would be better to help people stay out of jail, as opposed to increasing the capacity for prisoner population.

Supervisor Capps says she hopes the donation to 805Undocufund can be seen as an action step in that very direction.

