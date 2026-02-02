Santa Barbara Foundation invites local nonprofits to apply for its 2026 grant programs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara Foundation is inviting local nonprofits to apply for its 2026 grant programs.

The funding is designed to support organizations that provide essential services across the county, including food security, health care, housing, youth programs, the environment, and the arts.

Judith Smith-Meyer, Director of Marketing & Communications for the foundation, said the grants aim to “support all the organizations in our county that are providing services to our communities—services that uplift, improve lives, and ensure health and opportunity.”

Deadlines vary by program and have changed from previous years. Nonprofits seeking more information or application details should visit SBFoundation.org.