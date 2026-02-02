Skip to Content
News

Santa Barbara Foundation invites local nonprofits to apply for its 2026 grant programs

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara County is handing out community awards for 2022
John Palminteri
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara County is handing out community awards for 2022
By
Updated
today at 12:21 pm
Published 11:10 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara Foundation is inviting local nonprofits to apply for its 2026 grant programs.

The funding is designed to support organizations that provide essential services across the county, including food security, health care, housing, youth programs, the environment, and the arts.

Judith Smith-Meyer, Director of Marketing & Communications for the foundation, said the grants aim to “support all the organizations in our county that are providing services to our communities—services that uplift, improve lives, and ensure health and opportunity.”

Deadlines vary by program and have changed from previous years. Nonprofits seeking more information or application details should visit SBFoundation.org.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.