Girls Inc. Calls Team USA Match a “Once-in-a-Lifetime” Experience in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Girls from Girls Inc. Santa Barbara got an unforgettable experience watching the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team face Chile at UCSB.

Organizers called it a once-in-a-lifetime chance for these girls to see elite athletes up close.

The trip aimed to inspire girls to dream big, both on and off the field.

Many participants said watching Team USA play was motivating and exciting.

“It was amazing to see the players in person—they’re role models, and it makes me believe I can do anything toom" said one member of Girls Inc.

For Girls Inc., match wasn’t just a game—it was a moment to remember and a lesson in dreaming big.