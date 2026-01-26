Skip to Content
Lompoc Transit Extending Free Fares, Showcasing New Routes

Jarrod Zinn
By
Published 12:23 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – Lompoc’s Transit division has added and even expanded to bus routes throughout the city.

They’ve been offering free fares since the holidays, and are continuing those for another month, through the end of February.

City officials say public transit is designed to make residents’ lives easier, and good for the environment.

The new additions are in direct response to public input gathered last month.

From work commutes to running errands and even social occasions, Lompoc’s public transit is specifically designed to fit into locals’ daily activities.

City officials say this is the best time to engage with all outlets of public transit to see the new routes, stops, and offerings, at no cost.

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

