Nominations Open for Santa Barbara Person of the Year

January 22, 2026 11:53 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 83rd annual Person of the Year award.

The honor recognizes an individual, couple, or family whose service has made a lasting and meaningful impact on the Santa Barbara community.

Community members are encouraged to submit nominations highlighting leadership, service, and dedication to improving quality of life in the region.

Nominations will remain open through February 18, with this year’s honorees set to be announced in March.

For more information on eligibility and how to nominate, visit the Santa Barbara Foundation’s website.

