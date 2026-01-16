Warm MLK weekend, increasing clouds

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - High 70s continue Saturday and Sunday with mid 70s to last through Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

Clouds and fog are beginning to redevelop along our coasts. Clouds coverage looks light on Saturday and stronger on Sunday through Monday. However, offshore winds may help clear some beach areas.

Ventura County winds will be gusty at times over the weekend however are expected to remain just below advisory levels.

High pressure holds until Tuesday or Wednesday. By Thursday we will be back in the mid 60s.

There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of light rain for next Friday or Saturday the 24th.