AI Expert Discusses Intelligence at Santa Barbara Schools

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI
today at 12:42 pm
Published 12:33 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A presentation by Zack Kass at SB Middle School is bringing parents and educators together for a discussion on how artificial intelligence is changing education this week.

The event focusses on how AI is already influencing classrooms and what it could mean for children’s learning and future opportunities.

Organizers say the conversation is aimed at helping families and teachers better understand both the benefits and challenges of AI in schools.

