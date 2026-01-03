Flash Flood Warnings Issued, Highway 101 Shut Down Near Goleta Due to Mudslides

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Heavy rain Saturday morning led to flash flood warnings across a large stretch of Santa Barbara County and caused a debris flow that shut down Highway 101 near Goleta.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for Lompoc, Solvang, Goleta, Isla Vista, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and the Gaviota Coast. A flash flood warning means flooding is occurring or imminent. ReadySBC.org sent out emergency alerts via text and phone call to residents affected by the warning. The National Weather Service warned of substantial road flooding and to stay away from creeks and canyons.

The torrential rain caused a series of mudslides that shut down Highway 101 in both directions, according to CalTrans District 5.



Southbound drivers are directed off at the Highway 1 junction north of Gaviota. Northbound drivers are being directed off at Winchester Canyon near Goleta. Highway 154 remained open as an alternate route, per California Highway Patrol.

Source: PIO SBC Fire Info Twitter

There is no estimated time for re-opening Highway 101, per CalTrans.



