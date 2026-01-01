Santa Barbara Locals Turn Out for New Year’s Day Dining

SANTA BARBARA, Calif, (KEYT) - After ringing in the new year, many Santa Barbara locals are heading out to eat close to home.

Cafés and restaurants across the city are seeing steady New Year’s Day crowds.

At Shoreline Café along the waterfront, tables filled quickly with diners enjoying the holiday.

The restaurant was packed with happy customers starting the year with ocean views and brunch favorites.

"Wanna see me take my first bite? … it’s really good," said customer Mataya George.

"We saw the sun was out and we said let’s walk shoreline and grab a bite so hear we are," said customr Alaina Patton.

For Shoreline Café and other local eateries, the strong turnout is helping kick off the new year on a positive note.