Atmospheric river begins Tuesday: heavy rain, thunderstorms, damaging winds & flood watch

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Light rain begins Tuesday during the day with heavy rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Severe thunderstorms, hail and gusty are possible across all areas Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will be a break from the heavy rain Wednesday evening.

Another pulse arrives Thursday, Christmas Morning.

Here is the latest rainfall forecast through Christmas Day:

North of Point Conception: 2-4 inches for coastal areas and

4-7inches for the mountains.

South of Point Conception: 3-6 inches for coastal areas and

5-11 inches for the mountains.

Rainfall Rates: 0.40-1.00 inch per hour north of Pt. Conception & 0.60-1.25 inch per hour south of Pt. Conception.

Winds: 30-50mph winds and 80 mph gusts possible from the south and southeast.

Widespread flooding, debris flows and mudslides are possible.

Showers will linger through Friday and Saturday and could bring an additional .25-1 inch.

We will be mostly dry by Sunday and Monday.

A flood watch, high wind watch, and high surf advisories are in effect for our entire region.