Santa Barbara Smile Bus Rolls Through Local Schools

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is expanding its dental outreach with a brand-new Smile Bus to help even more local students get access to dental care.

The mobile dental program currently serves 18 elementary schools in Santa Barbara and Goleta, along with students from the Carpinteria Children’s Project, summer attendees of the United Boys and Girls Club, and residents at Gardens on Hope and Garden Court.

Since its launch, the original Mobile Dental Clinic—known as the Smile Van—has provided care to more than 2,000 students, while the outreach team has distributed over 7,000 dental kits and offered oral hygiene education to local children.

Now, the expansion continues as Neighborhood Clinics extends its mobile dental services to schools in the Carpinteria Unified School District, bringing brighter smiles to even more young students across the region.