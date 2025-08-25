Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck recreate the magic of ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ during a night at the ballpark

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — “Hey batter, batter, batter, batter, swing, batter!”

Such was the timeless chant uttered by Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck in the classic ’80s slacker film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and this weekend, the pair was on hand to make things extra nostalgic for those in attendance at a recent minor league baseball game.

Broderick and Ruck were seen at Nat Bailey Stadium in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday, where they sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” for the famed seventh inning stretch during the game between the Vancouver Canadians and the AquaSox.

In the 1986 John Hughes film, Broderick portrayed Ferris Bueller, a happy-go-lucky high schooler who decides to take the day off, and magically has everything go his way. Ruck plays his best friend Cameron, whose luck isn’t exactly as hardy.

In the movie, the pair attend a baseball game with Ferris’ girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) while evading their high school principal (Jeffrey Jones), at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

As luck would have it, Ruck and Broderick are soon to reunite on screen in a new film called “The Best is Yet to Come,” according to IMDb.

On Sunday, the AquaSox beat the Canadians 3-2 in extra innings.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.