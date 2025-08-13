Man facing 40+ charges after dead, abused dogs found at home

By Matthew Keck

Click here for updates on this story

MADISON, Indiana (WLKY) — A man is facing dozens of animal abuse charges after the Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff’s Office says dead dogs were found at a Madison home and multiple were living in squalid conditions.

Deputies were called to the 800 block of Virginia Avenue on Tuesday to assist the Indiana Board of Animal Health in searching a home. Police said there were allegations of animal neglect and abuse.

Officials found multiple dogs on the property they said were emaciated and without drinking water. They also said the dogs’ food was covered in feces.

Additionally, the dogs were inside kennels covered in feces and they were unable to stand, police said.

There were dogs on the property with open wounds and skin infections as well.

Officials said there were dead dogs at various stages of decomposition on the property. They also found a dead horse.

In total, there were 13 dogs confiscated from the home, with four missing.

Police are asking anyone who comes in contact with these dogs to not approach them and call animal control immediately.

John Scott was arrested and is facing the following charges:

17 counts of animal neglect 17 counts of cruelty to an animal Improper disposal of a dead animal (level 6 felony) 10 counts of sale or transfer of a diseased animal (level 6 felony) The dogs rescued from the home are being treated and in the care of the Jefferson County Animal Shelter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.