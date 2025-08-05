Woman arrested, accused of stalking Post Malone repeatedly after prior conviction

By Andrew Adams and Mary Culbertson

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL, KSL-TV) — A woman was arrested Monday in a stalking case that Cottonwood Heights police called “incredibly alarming” because of apparent delusions the woman has about her and the victim in the case — songwriter and Utah local, Post Malone.

According to Malone’s family, their concern had peaked because the woman’s behavior hadn’t stopped and had instead escalated continuously since early January.

On Monday, his father, Rich Post, told KSL-TV that the woman, Cherish Gomer, 31, had shown up at his son’s home at least a dozen times. Once, she even arrived barefoot after walking all the way from Salt Lake City, he said.

Further, law enforcement wrote in a police booking affidavit that Gomer “continues to stalk her victim and is always released from jail. She does not care about the consequences of her offenses, and will continue to cause significant emotional distress to her victim.”

According to court documents, the woman is homeless and reportedly “difficult to find.”

The latest encounter occurred early Monday, when she jumped in front of Malone’s car as he was trying to leave. Police said Malone’s driver had to swerve to avoid hitting her.

Officers quickly arrived and arrested Gomer just down the street. It was the second time she’d been arrested outside his home in eight days.

Court records show six stalking and criminal trespass cases in her file that date back to January, and a permanent protective order that was issued in February.

“She truly believes she has a calling from some sort of spirit animal, and she thinks she has a relationship with Mr. Post, and so she’s ‘entitled’ to do this, which is incredibly alarming, and these people can be incredibly dangerous as we’ve seen throughout history,” said Robby Russo, Cottonwood Heights police chief.

In Gomer’s most recent two cases, she was booked for investigation of third-degree felony stalking with a prior conviction and a violation of a permanent criminal stalking injunction. Additionally, Gomer pleaded no contest in April to an intoxication charge, stemming from an incident in January at the Post Malone-themed Raising Cane’s, 890 E. Fort Union.

Police said their goal was not only to protect Malone and his family, but also protect the woman “from herself.”

“We’ve exhausted all the remedies available within the system and the law, so we have the protective order, we keep arresting her, we keep putting her in jail and before a magistrate,” Russo said. “We’re hoping to find another remedy that keeps her away from the home and into some sort of program that helps her.”

As of Monday, Gomer was being held without bail at the Salt Lake County Jail.

Malone is scheduled to continue with upcoming tour dates, with the next date scheduled in Romania.

