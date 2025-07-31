Sunny Friday, tracking Orion Fire weather & parade forecast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Winds Thursday afternoon were around 15 mph sustained, with isolated gusts over 20 mph in Vandenberg during a fire north of the Space Fore Base, south of Casmalia. Winds are coming from the northwest which will blow smoke southeast toward Lompoc. Humidity levels in that part of north Santa Barbara County are high and temperatures are mild in the Lompoc Valley, low 60s for our late afternoons evenings. For the latest, click here.

We kickoff the new month with warm & sunny weather up and down the coast with warm temperatures to last into the first week of August, if not longer.

It will be a warm and sunny Historical Parade with temperatures into the low 70s by 10am and a high of 74 by noon in Santa Barbara. Winds will be under 10 miles an hour so only a mild sea breeze mostly from the west. Hats, sunglasses, light clothes & water bottles will be put to good use.

Onshore flow decreases this weekend helping us warm up slightly, nearing 80 in Santa Barbara.

Low pressure moves east early next week causing slight cooling as that system breaks down.

High pressure moves west late next week causing a late week warmup.

The heat is looking moderate at this time but its strength and duration is to be refined.