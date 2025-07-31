Maine man struck, killed by projectile from ‘mini cannon’, police say

By Russ Reed

ROXBURY, Maine (WMTW) — Maine State Police officials say the death of a man is under investigation after investigators discovered that he was struck and killed by a “mini cannon” projectile during a private fireworks display in Oxford County.

Police said that shortly before 9:25 p.m. Saturday, the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, MedCare Ambulance Service and Roxbury Fire Department responded to a home in the town of Roxbury after it was reported that a person collapsed at a gathering there.

Joseph Hennessey, 41, of South Paris, was pronounced dead after being transported from the scene by first responders, according to police.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit then responded to the Roxbury home to assist with the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta later conducted an autopsy, and police said the initial findings indicate Hennessey was fatally struck by a projectile that was discharged by a mini cannon at the time of the fireworks display.

Police announced Wednesday that the incident is being actively investigated by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

