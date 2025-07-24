Trinity Stewart of Ventura charged with false imprisonment and child endangerment Thursday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Trinity Trenay Stewart of Ventura was arraigned on charges of false imprisonment, child endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia after she was arrested for allegedly grabbing a ten-year-old girl near the apartments off of Hummingbird Street Tuesday.

Stewart entered a plea of not guilty to all charged counts and is also facing multiple special allegations including that the ten-year-old was particularly vulnerable shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

During Thursday's court proceedings, prosecutors objected to releasing Stewart on her own recognizance and she remains in custody with bail set at $100,000 added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On July 22, Stewart is accused of chasing and grabbing a ten-year-old girl from behind near the apartment complex in the Montalvo neighborhood stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the girl kicked and screamed while being held and her mother intervened before Stewart fled the area.

Stewart was located by officers with the Ventura Police Department and taken into custody and a pipe allegedly used to smoke methamphetamine was located during her arrest detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Deputy District Attorney Rikole Kelly has been assigned to prosecute the case and Stewart is next due in Ventura County Superior Court for an early disposition conference on Aug. 4, 2025, noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.