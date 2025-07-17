Marietta City Schools to install vape detection systems in several school bathrooms

By Guinevere Grant

MARIETTA, Georgia (WXIA) — Marietta City Schools will begin installing vape detection systems across several campuses this fall.

The district’s Board of Education unanimously approved the plan during its meeting Tuesday night. The Halo system, which detects chemicals in vape products, will be installed at Marietta High School, Marietta Middle School, and the Woods-Wilkins Campus on Lemon Street.

The system will resemble smoke detectors, but is designed to sense chemicals found in vape products. When triggered, the system will alert designated school staff via email or text.

A spokesperson for Marietta City Schools stated that the goal is to install the system in student bathrooms at Marietta Middle School and Marietta High School by August 1.

This move comes amid rising concerns about youth vaping. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarettes remained the most commonly used tobacco product among middle and high school students in 2024, with 1.63 million reporting use.

Installation costs are capped at $60,000, funded through State Board of Education grants and money the district received from a settlement with Juul Labs, which was accused of marketing e-cigarettes to minors.

11Alive received data on the number of incidents reported at Marietta High and Marietta Middle schools involving “electronic smoking devices” below.

