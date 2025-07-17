Connie Francis, ‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer and actress, dead at 87

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Connie Francis, a pop singer and actress whose hits such as “Lipstick on Your Collar” and “Who’s Sorry Now?” became a soundtrack for a generation of teens in the 1960s, has died, according to a post from her publicist and friend, Ron Roberts.

She was 87.

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night,” Roberts wrote in a post on a verified Facebook page for Francis. “I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news.”

Francis was recently hospitalized for pain issues and had to cancel some appearances earlier this month, according to posts she shared on social media.

This story is developing…

