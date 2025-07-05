Oakland resident injured, 2 dogs dead in fire caused by illegal fireworks
By Jose Fabian
OAKLAND, California (KPIX) — An Oakland resident was injured, and two dogs died in a structure fire caused by illegal fireworks on Friday, the Oakland Fire Department said.
The Fire Department, around 10:40 p.m., said it responded to a fire at a 2-story duplex on the 1600 block of 78th Avenue.
About 30 firefighters responded to the scene, and the fire was under control by 11:15 p.m.
One person was injured, and two dogs died, the fire department said. According to Oakland Fire, the cause was illegal fireworks.
