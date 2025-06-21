Viral TikTok shows deserted construction site over fears of ICE raid

By Tori Apodaca

Click here for updates on this story

ELK GROVE, California (KOVR) — A TikTok post of a deserted Elk Grove construction site is going viral, after the poster said everyone left because U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was showing up.

It comes as ICE raids continue to be rampant across the state and now some immigrants are worried ICE is active in Sacramento.

“As an immigrant myself, a refugee from Bosnia, I have a green card and everything, but I am still nervous around here that ICE is just going to come up and take me from my family,” said Omer, who works at the same construction development that was in the TikTok.

The TikToker said the video was taken at Madeira Ranch, a Taylor Morrison Construction site. CBS Sacramento reached out to Taylor Morrison and is waiting for a response.

Omer said what used to be 30 people working on a site is now sometimes 10.

“Everybody is scared that ICE is going to come up and snatch them,” Omer said. “Everybody is kind of on the lookout.”

Immigration consultant with Pacific Immigration, Amy Nguyen, said immigrants are the backbone of the California and U.S. economy. She confirmed many are too fearful to show up to work or even leave the house.

“Definitely, I see a shortage coming and that will create an increase in pricing for everything,” Nguyen said.

She believes the impacts will be felt in multiple businesses, from agriculture to construction, and believes both documented and undocumented immigrants are at risk of being detained by ICE.

Nguyen’s group helps people get their citizenship, green cards and legal status to stay and work in the U.S.

She said that the demand has increased four times the amount it was a year ago.

“My message would be don’t be panicked,” Nguyen said. “Find the help. If you’re eligible, go do it.”

Omer said that he has heard of job sites getting visited before or after he shows up to work, but has not personally seen ICE in action.

CBS Sacramento reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security and is still waiting for a response.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.