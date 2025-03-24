Warmth continues Tuesday as cooling begins

Temperatures will begin to cool Tuesday from Monday's peak heating.

Conditions will be warm until we return to normal temps around Thursday, big drops in temps coming across the region especially between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Onshore flow returns Monday night aiding in our cooling, also bringing increased marine layer and fog activity for the coast this week.

We will be shifting from mostly clear skies to partly clouds as temps cool.

On Sunday and Monday a weak storm brings highest rain chances to our northern communities, about a quarter inch possible north of Point Conception, highest chances are in San Luis Obispo County for Sunday.