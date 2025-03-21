Picture perfect Friday, tracking sun & warm weather this weekend

Expect a cool Friday morning with temperatures close to freezing inland and into the 40s for the first few hours by the coastline. Clear skies and offshore flow will help temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s yet again. A Wind Advisory is in effect for south facing beaches through 6am. Head outdoors and enjoy the perfect beach day.

It will be another clear but cool morning Saturday. Each night, the minimal cloud coverage helps temperatures free-fall into the 30s and 40s. It will take a few hours to thaw out but by late breakfast, you can shed that extra layer. We warm a few degrees from previous days with mostly sunny skies. Highs into the 60s and 70s and offshore winds keep the spring-like weather in motion.

The real warming trend occurs Sunday into Monday. These are two of the warmest day for the workweek. Expect temperatures into the 70s and 80s, around 15 degrees above average. It will be a two day heatwave, so stay hydrated and plan accordingly. There is the chance the temperature inversion could create some dense fog for the first few hours of the morning. This will be entirely dependent on winds, and regardless by midday, any fog that formed would completely disappear. We cool off and onshore flow returns by Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds may increase slightly as well.