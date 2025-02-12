Heavy rain, flooding Thursday

Heavy rain picks up Thursday with flood alerts across the region.

Rain is expected to get heavy in SLO County late morning, in north SB County before 11am, hitting Santa Barbara around noon, traveling to Ventura in the afternoon.

An evacuation order has been issued in areas near the Lake Fire Burn Scar.

Thunderstorms possible until 10pm Thursday, rain rates likely reaching about 1" per hour.

A flash flood watch is in effect Thursday for SB County & Ventura County, also near the Lake Fire and Mountain Fire burn scars.

Snow is expected above 8000 feet.

A flood watch is in effect Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon for SLO County.

A high wind warning is in effect Thursday 7am-10pm with 25-35mph winds, 60mph gusts for SB & SLO County, until 1am Friday for VTA County.

A high surf advisory is in effect Thursday 3pm-3pm Saturday with 12-20ft waves in SLO County and at SB County Central Coast beaches, 8-14ft waves in VTA County.

Scattered showers through Friday morning, drying out by Friday night into the weekend.

Temperatures warm up Sunday and next week with no rain chances.